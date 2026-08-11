August 11, 2026

Anthropic Launches Invisible Text Watermarks in Claude to Identify AI-Generated Contents

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Anthropic Launches Invisible Text Watermarks in Claude to Identify AI-Generated Contents
Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, the parent company of Claude AI

SAN FRANCISCO, United States – Artificial intelligence safety research company Anthropic announced on Monday that new Claude AI models will embed an imperceptible digital watermark directly into generated text to track AI-produced content.

The invisible marking technology integrates at the model level without altering the meaning or readability of the text, remaining attached when content is copied and pasted. According to Okay News reports, the initiative forms part of Anthropic’s commitments under Article 50 of the European Union AI Act, with watermarking enabled for models launched on or after August 2, 2026, across global platforms and cloud providers.

The tool provides academic institutions and publishing houses with enhanced mechanisms to detect synthetic text following recent industry controversies, including author Jerry Falade and novelist Mia Ballard facing scrutiny over alleged AI use. However, Anthropic noted limitations, explaining that heavy editing, paraphrasing, or mixing outputs can degrade detection capability, while a detected watermark indicates AI processing rather than sole authorship.

Anthropic becomes the second major AI developer to deploy text watermarking globally, joining Google DeepMind, which previously introduced its SynthID watermarking standard for Gemini-generated outputs.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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