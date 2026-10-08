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Artificial intelligence company Anthropic launched a free security-scanning service for selected open-source software projects on October 8, 2026, with findings sent to maintainers without human review.

The service, OSS Scanner, provides recurring checks for software vulnerabilities. Reports can include an explanation of a suspected flaw, a demonstration of how it could be exploited and a proposed fix.

Okay News reports that applications are assessed individually. Anthropic’s published criteria favour established projects important to infrastructure or user security, with consideration given to exposure to remote attacks and the number of users or other projects depending on them.

Core maintainers apply through Anthropic’s GitHub repository. The company verifies their authority before enrolling a project and says the service is intended for teams able to assess the additional reports.

Its terms warn that the AI-generated findings may miss vulnerabilities, flag problems incorrectly or suggest patches that impair software. Participating maintainers are responsible for reviewing reports and proposed fixes before relying on them.

Nigeria appears on Anthropic’s list of supported countries. Acceptance into OSS Scanner nevertheless depends on the separate project-approval process.

The scanner forms part of the new Anthropic Cyber Mission. A separate Critical Infrastructure Defense Program brings Claude models, engineers and threat research to an initial group of security providers serving systems such as power grids, water networks and transport.

Founding partners include Accenture, CrowdStrike, Dragos and Rockwell Automation. Other organisations can register interest as that programme expands.

OSS Scanner participants can pause reports or withdraw their projects. Anthropic says projects that opt out will return to its standard process for human-reviewed vulnerability disclosures.