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ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigerian Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi pledged on Thursday, September 24, 2026, to jail anyone found rigging an election under his administration, stating that the penalty would apply even if only a single vote were involved.

Okay News reports that Peter Obi made the statement during an interview with ARISE NEWS, where he outlined his governance strategy and position on electoral integrity ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The former governor of Anambra State said opposition political parties would not face harassment during his presidency and would instead be included in major state decisions, including joint participation during official foreign trips.

“I’ve said it, and I’ll say it again: if I am the serving president of this country, whoever rig elections will be in jail. Even for one vote, you will be in jail,” Obi said.

Addressing allegations regarding his financial record in Anambra State, Peter Obi denied claims that he left office with $123m (approx. N184.5bn) in debt. He stated that foreign debt stood at approximately $18m (approx. N27bn) when he assumed office and rose to about $30m (approx. N45bn) when he completed his tenure in March 2014. He added that he left behind over $150m (approx. N225bn) in dollar-denominated savings invested in bonds, which generated roughly $10m (approx. N15bn) annually.

Regarding internal political alignment, Peter Obi rejected the newly announced presidential campaign council created by the Obedient Kwankwasiyya Movement, clarifying that the group did not have his approval and should operate solely as a support group rather than a parallel structure. He also noted that he holds no animosity toward Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo and expressed open willingness to engage in dialogue with other opposition leaders regarding potential coalitions ahead of the 2027 polls.

“When he comes, I’m not desperate to be president; I’m desperate to see Nigeria work. When he comes, it’s a discussion,” Obi said.

Obi concluded by recalling that during his tenure as governor, he allowed political opponents to campaign freely in Anambra State, including providing his official convoy to former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola and accompanying former President Olusegun Obasanjo during opposition rallies.