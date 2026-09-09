APC Chairman Yilwatda Proceeds on Two-Week Vacation Ahead 2027

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has proceeded on a two-week vacation outside the country to rest and re-strategize ahead of the 2027 general elections, following an eventful first year leading the ruling party, the party leadership announced in Abuja on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

The scheduled recess marks a temporary pause from routine administrative duties after months of continuous political consultations, nationwide tours, and party restructuring across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Okay News reports that the announcement was contained in an official press statement issued by the Special Adviser to the National Chairman on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki.

Tooki explained that the vacation represents a well-earned period of personal rejuvenation and intellectual reflection after an intensive operational calendar dedicated to strengthening the internal mechanisms of the ruling party.

Since his assumption of office, Professor Yilwatda has focused on institutional cohesion and electoral preparedness, collaborating closely with the APC National Working Committee (NWC), the Progressive Governors’ Forum, the leadership of the National Assembly, state party executives, and grassroots organs nationwide.

Under his stewardship, the party successfully convened its National Convention, concluded primary elections across various legislative tiers, and reorganized statutory directorates in preparation for the upcoming electoral cycle.

“Far from being a disengagement from party affairs, the vacation provides the National Chairman with an opportunity to step back briefly from the intensity of day-to-day activities, recharge and reflect on the enormous responsibilities ahead,” Tooki said.

The party noted that Yilwatda will utilize the retreat to fine-tune strategic electoral blueprints designed to consolidate the party’s national dominance and champion the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 polls.

“Professor Yilwatda will use the period to rest, retool and further sharpen his strategic thinking ahead of the 2027 general elections, which will be a defining moment for the APC and the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement read.

The party disclosed that the National Chairman will also finalize plans for a forthcoming National Working Committee Retreat, which will assemble national officers to evaluate progress, address emerging challenges, and harmonize campaign logistics.

“Professor Yilwatda’s decision to take a brief vacation is therefore both timely and necessary, coming after a sustained period of exceptionally rigorous party activities,” the media aide noted. “Leadership, especially at the level of a national political party, requires not only constant engagement but also periods of reflection, strategic assessment and renewal.”

The APC leadership assured party stakeholders and supporters that the Chairman’s brief absence will not disrupt routine operations at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, confirming that the National Working Committee continues to execute its constitutional responsibilities seamlessly ahead of his return at the end of the two-week period.