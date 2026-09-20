APC Chieftain Urges Tinubu to Focus on Security Ahead of 2027

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OSOGBO, Nigeria — All Progressives Congress chieftain in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, to ignore opposition tactics ahead of the 2027 general elections and focus on tackling security threats nationwide.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday, September 20, 2026, in Osogbo, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye made the call following a recent intelligence alert from the Department of State Services. Okay News reports that Olatunbosun Oyintiloye called on Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, to urgently support security agencies to intensify surveillance, strengthen inter-agency collaboration, and take proactive measures to safeguard lives and property.

The call follows reports published last week that the Department of State Services alerted Muslim and Christian leaders in Osun State to alleged plans by terrorists to attack places of worship and public gathering centres. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, stated that security agencies should be reinforced through heightened vigilance, improved intelligence gathering, and coordinated preventive action across Nigeria.

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye urged all relevant security agencies to work closely together, share intelligence, and strengthen rapid-response mechanisms. He specifically requested increased security around schools, places of worship, National Youth Service Corps facilities, parks, garages, and other vulnerable locations, noting that schools are currently in session.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain also called for an immediate, thorough, and transparent investigation into recent killings in Osun State. He urged security agencies to identify all persons suspected of participating in, sponsoring, or facilitating the violence, and to ensure that anyone facing sufficient evidence is prosecuted according to the law.

He appealed to transport workers, community leaders, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye noted that service chiefs should review and adjust operational strategies without hesitation if necessary.

He further called on state governors and local government chairmen to complement the efforts of Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, by providing adequate support and resources to security agencies within their jurisdictions.

“A nation with a strong and effective security system is better positioned for accelerated development, economic prosperity, and sustainable social services,” Olatunbosun Oyintiloye said.