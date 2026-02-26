APC Counters ADC on Edo Shooting, Denies Involvement

Abuja, Nigeria – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied any involvement in the reported shooting incident involving members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Edo State, describing allegations against it as baseless and premature.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka in Abuja on February 26, 2026, the Party criticized the ADC for accusing the ruling party of responsibility for the incident before the conclusion of any official investigation. The party said such claims disregard due process and portray the ADC as acting without regard for established legal procedures. It further described references by the ADC to alleged acts of terrorism by the APC as reckless and insensitive, particularly in light of ongoing national security efforts.

While condemning violence in the political space, the APC called on law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough and swift investigation into the shooting and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. The party suggested that investigators should scrutinize internal disputes within the ADC, alleging that factional tensions within the opposition party could be linked to the incident.

The APC also dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, stating that it remains focused on governance and recent electoral successes in the Federal Capital Territory, Rivers, and Kano states. It expressed appreciation to voters for their continued support and reaffirmed its commitment to national development under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.