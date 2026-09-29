APC Donates N52m to Families of 37 Miners Dead in NSCDC Custody

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

MINNA, Nigeria – The All Progressives Congress on Tuesday announced a compassionate financial donation of ₦52 million to support the grieving families and surviving victims of the 37 artisanal miners who tragically lost their lives while being held in the custodial detention of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Niger State, humanitarian and political correspondents reported from Minna on Tuesday afternoon, September 29, 2026.

The financial intervention was officially presented when the National Working Committee of the ruling party, led by its National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, arrived at the Government House in Minna on a high-level condolence visit to the government and people of the state.

Okay News reports that Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago received the party’s national leadership, expressing gratitude for their swift empathy and financial solidarity following the custodial tragedy that sparked outrage across mining communities in the state.

Governor Bago explained that the state government has instituted a transparent disbursement mechanism, establishing a special relief committee headed by Deputy Governor Comrade Yakubu Garba in close collaboration with the Emir of Minna, His Royal Highness Alhaji Umaru Farouk Bahago, to guarantee that every kobo of the ₦52 million intervention is directly delivered to the verified relatives of the deceased miners and surviving detainees.

Addressing the state executive council earlier, Professor Yilwatda conveyed the party’s deep sorrow over the loss of lives, describing the incident as a painful shock that occurred at a time when Niger State was already contending with complex security challenges across its rural corridors.

“This is not a good moment for the country, especially Niger State,” the APC National Chairman stated during the condolence session. “Recently, you’ve been bedevilled by so many challenges, especially security threats, but we can assure you that our hearts and prayers are with you. For the affected families, may God strengthen and comfort them in this challenging period. All this will pass away.”

Yilwatda affirmed the governing party’s conviction that darkness and violence will not triumph over the resilience and goodness of the people of Niger State, commending Governor Bago for his proactive crisis management and assuring him of the full political and institutional backing of the national party secretariat.

Following the engagement at the Government House, Professor Yilwatda led members of the National Working Committee to the palace of the Emir of Minna, where the monarch received the delegation and expressed appreciation to the APC leadership for demonstrating tangible compassion and providing timely succour to the distressed families.

The intervention comes amid continuing administrative and forensic investigations initiated by security authorities to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the detention and custodial deaths of the artisanal miners, with civil society coalitions and community leaders demanding accountability and institutional safeguards across all state detention facilities.