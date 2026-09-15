APC Govs Reject Non-APC Alliances Ahead of 2027 Election

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress have declared that they will not support or endorse any political alliance or candidates outside the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Okay News reports that the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, made the announcement on Monday night following a closed-door meeting of the governors at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The decision followed tensions within the party over the Rainbow Coalition championed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who remains a registered member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The APC governors resolved to align their campaign commitments exclusively to candidates sponsored by the ruling party at all levels.

“The APC Governors Forum unanimously resolved that its members will not participate in, support or endorse any alliance or political arrangement capable of undermining the re-election of Mr President, weakening the APC or adversely affecting any candidate of the party at all levels,” Uzodimma said.

He added: “In other words, the forum has no intention to support any candidate at any level that is not an APC candidate because our candidates who are contesting the election are being sponsored by our party.”

“The governors’ campaign commitment is exclusively to all APC candidates. All levels of the party campaign architecture will align with the expectations of Mr President and the strategic objectives of the party,” Uzodimma said.

The governors also pledged to take direct charge of the re-election campaign for President Bola Tinubu across their respective state.