APC Mourns Passing of Die-hard Supporter “Ada Buhari”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed profound sorrow following the death of Chika Jewel Okparaeke, a prominent figure in the party’s digital advocacy circles. Widely recognized by her moniker, “Ada Buhari,” she was a key voice in promoting the party’s agenda across various social media platforms.

Okay News reports that the party’s tribute was contained in an official statement released on Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka. The party described the late Okparaeke as an exceptionally vibrant and courageous individual whose commitment to the progressive ideals of the APC was unmistakable throughout her career as an influencer.

During her time as a party advocate, she became known for her steadfast defense of government policies under the APC-led administration. Her bold approach to political discourse helped shape the party’s message and ensured its reach among younger Nigerians and active social media users.

Beyond her political activism, the party highlighted her reputation as a disciplined and hardworking professional. She was credited with balancing her private business endeavors with a deep sense of service to the political organization she supported with such intensity.

The APC noted that her sudden departure has created a significant gap within their communications and advocacy structure. The statement emphasized that her selfless contributions to the party’s growth and the amplification of its core values would remain an enduring part of her legacy.

In a final gesture of respect, the leadership extended its heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. The party joined loved ones in mourning the loss, offering prayers for strength for those she left behind and for the peaceful repose of her soul.