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LAGOS, Nigeria — The All Progressives Congress and the presidency have countered the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, over his statement insisting that he won the 2023 presidential election and will only concede defeat in 2027 if the upcoming poll is transparent.

The All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, rejected Peter Obi’s assertion on September 10, 2026. Okay News reports that Abimbola Tooki questioned the basis of the claim, stating that Peter Obi lacked election agents across several northern states and urging him to focus on preparing for the 2027 presidential contest.

Responding to criticisms regarding the domestic allocation of the N16 trillion ($11.5 billion to $12 billion) saved from the fuel subsidy removal, Abimbola Tooki directed Peter Obi to verify the increased federal allocations disbursed to state governors and the ongoing disbursement of higher education loans under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, issued a executive statement describing the 2023 election claim as invalid following the final verdict delivered by Nigeria’s Supreme Court. Sunday Dare stated that the authority to determine election outcomes rests solely with Nigerian voters, who will cast their ballots in 2027.

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, addressed members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Gusau, Zamfara State, on September 9, 2026, stating that none of the political opponents contesting against President Bola Tinubu possess ten percent of his leadership qualifications.

Speaking in an interview on Arise News, Peter Obi stated that his administration would enforce direct presidential accountability without governance by proxy, promising to complete structural reforms within a single four-year term. Peter Obi criticized the fiscal spending of the current administration, advocating for targeted agricultural and industrial subsidies in northern commercial centers and stating he would retain the central bank’s naira float policy introduced on June 14, 2023, while using domestic refining capacity to stabilize local fuel prices.

Peter Obi further stated that any prospective political alliance involving the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, remains a multi-party consultation rather than an individual agreement, adding that he will deploy independent parallel result transmission systems to centralize polling unit data during the 2027 general election.