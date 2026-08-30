Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

OSOGBO, Nigeria — The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Surajudeen Basiru, paid a courtesy visit on August 30, 2026, to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to extend personal gratitude and congratulate him on his re-election victory.

Okay News reports that Surajudeen Basiru visited the governor at his residence in Osogbo, Osun State, following the conclusion of the gubernatorial election.

Speaking during the visit, the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress stated that he came to express appreciation to Ademola Adeleke for attending the final rites of his late mother and visiting his private home during his bereavement. Surajudeen Basiru explained that he delayed the reciprocal visit until after the election due to the political climate, having campaigned against the governor on behalf of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

“You are the chief executive officer, and you still find time. And not only that you came to my personal house to extend your condolences to me, you also frontally attended. I cannot, because of politics, gloss over that act of charity,” Surajudeen Basiru said. “I don’t want people to misinterpret my gesture, and ordinarily I ought to have visited you during that period. But politics can be very toxic. People will say, ‘Ah, we are doing election, oh, we are in the field.’ And I was campaigning vigorously against you, sir. I campaigned vigorously against you at that election. Fortunately, God gives power.”

Addressing the election outcome, Surajudeen Basiru congratulated Ademola Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party, while noting his support for the All Progressives Congress candidate.

“Secondly, I must also come as a democrat to congratulate you on your recent victory. And I must say that I did not want you to win,” Surajudeen Basiru said. “I wanted Oyebamiji to win that election, my candidate that I worked for in that election. But as it were, Allah (God) alone can give power to whoever He wants. And of course, as a student of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the democrat, I must also at every point in time recognise that in a democratic contest, one must win, and the struggle continues.”

Surajudeen Basiru also acknowledged Ademola Adeleke for endorsing Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 presidential election. The All Progressives Congress scribe noted that despite expectations from some quarters that the governor might alter his stance after winning the election, Ademola Adeleke maintained his commitment.