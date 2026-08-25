APC Spokesman Says Tinubu Outperformed Past Nigerian Presidents

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LAGOS, Nigeria – The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, said on Monday, August 24, 2026, that Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has performed better than every democratically elected president in the country during their terms.

Okay News reports that Felix Morka made the claim during an interview on Channels Television while defending the performance and economic policies of the administration.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has outperformed any president in his first term. He has outperformed any democratically elected president in this country in their terms,” Morka said.

Asked to provide indicators supporting the claim, Morka said the evidence of performance was visible in the national economic situation.

“The indicators are res ipsa loquitur as we say in law; they speak for themselves. This president inherited an economy that was completely in a mess,” he said.

Morka argued that the inherited economic condition resulted from failures under previous administrations, specifically criticising the 16-year rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prior to the emergence of the APC at the federal level in 2015.

Referring to Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, Morka stated that the former leader served as a stopgap to prevent the country from tipping over following the PDP administration.

“President Buhari served his term, did his job to hold the country still for President Tinubu to enter,” Morka said.

Morka added that macroeconomic policies implemented by the current administration have helped the nation move away from severe economic difficulties, stating that the impact of reforms is becoming evident to critics.

He said the country has come out of the woods at the macroeconomic level as a result of policies implemented by the administration.