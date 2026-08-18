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OSOGBO, Nigeria – The All Progressives Congress governorship campaign team in Osun State, Nigeria, stated on Monday, August 17, 2026, that it will not be pressured into congratulating Governor Ademola Adeleke following the August 15, 2026, governorship election.

Okay News reports that the Director-General of the campaign, Oluwole Oke, stated during an interview on Arise News that the party is reviewing election results and will determine its next step after examining records.

Oke said the stance of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who congratulated Adeleke, differed from that of the campaign team on the ground. “And like I’ve told you that what we are doing, even for future, for records, is to conduct a thorough review of the entire process and then form our opinion,” Oke said. “We won’t be under any sort of pressure to easily reach out to congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke.” He added, “We do not agree with the declaration of INEC. That’s our position for now. We believe he did not score the highest valid votes.”

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission declared Adeleke, candidate of the Accord party, winner after he polled 511,067 votes to defeat Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 444,815 votes. Candidate Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress received 17,180 votes. Adeleke won 19 local government areas, while Oyebamiji secured 11, establishing a winning margin of 66,252 votes.

Following the declaration, Adeleke said he expected Oyebamiji to call and congratulate him, describing it as the “civilised thing to do.” Oke said the campaign team had directed party agents to submit result sheets across all 332 wards to the secretariat for review. “We have embarked on an audit process. We have asked all our party agents to submit copies of Forms EC8A, B, and C to our secretariat for review. We need to inspect the materials,” Oke said.

The party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, said the All Progressives Congress was studying results from all 332 wards and noted that an election was “a process that continues through the tribunal, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court.” He stated that the party would consult lawyers and explore legal options available under the Electoral Act if irregularities were discovered.

Oke also criticised the administration of Adeleke, questioning its record in education, healthcare, and support for farmers in Osun State. “When you look at this in totality, you can see the failures of government glaring in the citizens’ faces,” Oke said.