APC Wins Four of Five By-Elections in Gombe, Kano, Delta, Bauchi

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The All Progressives Congress has emerged victorious in four of the five legislative by-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission across four states on Saturday, September 19, 2026, while the Allied Peoples Movement secured the remaining parliamentary seat, returning officers confirmed in official declarations monitored in Abuja on Sunday morning, September 20, 2026.

The off-cycle electoral exercise, held across one federal constituency and four state constituencies situated in Gombe, Kano, Bauchi, and Delta states, served as an operational stress-test of logistical readiness and polling technologies ahead of the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Okay News reports that in Gombe State, APC candidate Kallamu Usman MaiJama’a claimed a decisive victory in the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency by-election to secure a seat in the House of Representatives, polling 41,121 votes to defeat the Labour Party candidate, who scored 3,553 votes, and the Allied Peoples Movement contender, who garnered 872 votes.

In Kano State, the ruling party consolidated its legislative presence as APC candidate Husseini Datti was returned elected for the Dawakin Kudu State Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly after securing 22,890 votes, establishing an overwhelming lead over the Peoples Redemption Party, which polled 270 votes, and the Peoples Democratic Party, which recorded 108 votes.

The APC replicated its electoral supremacy in Delta State, where its candidate, Okolosi Ator, was declared the winner of the Udu State Constituency by-election after tallying 8,724 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, who polled 214 votes.

In Bauchi State, where two assembly seats were contested, the APC clinched the Disina State Constituency as Yakubu Ali secured 5,846 votes to defeat the Allied Peoples Movement candidate, who garnered 5,225 votes, and the Peoples Redemption Party candidate, who polled 3,701 votes.

However, the Allied Peoples Movement halted an APC clean sweep by recording its sole victory in the Sakwa State Constituency within Zaki Local Government Area of Bauchi State, where APM candidate Hon. Adamu Yakubu was declared winner with 8,515 votes, outpolling the APC, which received 3,771 votes, the Peoples Democratic Party, which scored 2,076 votes, and the Peoples Redemption Party, which recorded 727 votes.

Electoral observers noted that voter accreditation and polling across all five constituencies proceeded smoothly under enhanced security cordons, with the commission preparing to issue certificates of return to the five lawmakers-elect at its state headquarters during the week.