Apple Unveils US$299 HomeView With Siri AI for November Release

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Apple unveiled its HomeView smart display on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, with tabletop and wall-mounted models priced at US$299 in the United States and due to become available on November 13.

The seven-inch device brings Siri AI, Apple’s artificial intelligence assistant, to a shared screen for video calls, entertainment and connected-home controls. The tabletop model has a tilting display above a speaker base; a separate version is designed for wall mounting.

Okay News reports that Apple’s launch announcement includes South Africa, where authorised resellers will handle sales. Nigeria is absent from the announced rollout, and the release gives no Nigerian price or availability date.

Pre-orders opened on Tuesday in Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Singapore follows on October 15. Apple said both models would reach those markets and South Africa on November 13.

Siri AI is listed as a beta feature in HomeView software 27.2. Requests using personal information require a paired iPhone or iPad that supports Apple Intelligence, runs the latest software and has Siri AI enabled in a supported language.

Apple says certain features processed on its servers are subject to daily limits, with expanded access to be offered for a fee later. Its usage terms say a feature may become unavailable or have reduced functionality after a limit is reached, until that limit resets. Other features can still be used. Apple can change the limits over time.

According to Apple’s product description, HomeView can recognise up to six household members and switch to their individual content. Access to personal material normally requires facial recognition and a paired iPhone or iPad that is on the same Wi-Fi network and has recently been unlocked.

The company says guests can use functions such as music playback, timers and smart-home controls without accessing another person’s private information. The display also supports FaceTime calls and a camera view showing up to nine feeds, alongside controls for compatible lights, locks and thermostats.

Apple also announced a new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini 2 on Tuesday. The television device is due on November 13, while the speaker will be available from October 30. Siri AI will reach HomePod mini 2 through a later software update.