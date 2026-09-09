Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

CUPERTINO, United States – Consumer electronics giant Apple introduced the iPhone Duo—its first-ever foldable smartphone—alongside the next-generation iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, marking a historic engineering overhaul of its flagship hardware lineup, the company announced at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The landmark unveiling represents Apple’s long-awaited entry into the foldable hardware segment, combining aerospace-grade materials, advanced thermal dissipation systems, and next-generation on-device artificial intelligence powered by the newly debuted A20 Pro processor.

Okay News reports that the iPhone Duo is engineered around a dual-screen architecture featuring a 5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR cover display that unfolds into an expansive 7.6-inch inner canvas with an anti-reflective nano-texture finish and an under-display FaceTime camera designed to eliminate display cutouts during multitasking and gaming.

Crafted from mirror-polished grade 5 titanium with a 3D-printed hinge cover comprising over 100 precision components, the foldable device is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, incorporates Touch ID into the side button, and introduces multi-layer panel adhesives that allow screen layers to glide during bending to eliminate panel fatigue.

Apple Chief Executive Officer John Ternus described the foldable flagship as a watershed milestone in the evolution of personal computing, emphasizing that the device harmonizes custom silicon with unprecedented hardware adaptability.

“iPhone Duo is the most transformational change to iPhone since the original. With an entirely new design and intuitive experiences, it shows what’s possible when hardware and software are engineered together and redefines what it means to use a foldable phone,” Ternus said. “With the largest display ever on iPhone that still fits easily in your pocket, combined with the power of A20 Pro, iPhone Duo helps you stay more immersed and productive wherever you go, whether you’re enjoying content, multitasking across apps, or gaming.”

Alongside the foldable debut, Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, headlined by the most sophisticated camera system developed by the company to date, featuring a groundbreaking 48MP Fusion Main camera equipped with a mechanical variable aperture system.

The imaging system employs six laser-cut blades controlled by an internal rotor mechanism to transition smoothly between apertures ranging from ƒ/1.48 for extreme low-light environments to ƒ/4 for expanded depth of field in landscape and group photography, alongside professional manual controls and the new Apple Reference Image authenticity verification tool.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, highlighted the creative leap delivered by the Pro series, noting that the models offer creators unprecedented manual controls over shutter speed, white balance, and aperture selection.

“With iPhone 18 Pro, we’ve made advancements to the areas our users care about most: camera, performance, battery, and intelligence. And we didn’t just make incremental improvements in these areas — we took huge leaps forward to create the best Pro iPhone we’ve ever made,” Joswiak said.

Both product lines are powered by the A20 Pro system-on-chip, fabricated on an advanced 2-nanometer architecture and coupled with a custom vapor chamber thermal system that connects the silicon die directly to cooling structures, enabling up to 40 percent gains in sustained processing performance.

The chip features a six-core central processing unit, a seven-core graphics engine delivering 40 percent faster graphics rendering, and a Dual 16-core Neural Engine boasting 32 total cores that double artificial intelligence computational throughput.

The devices run on iOS 27, introducing an all-new conversational Siri AI beta integrated with Apple Intelligence, support for side-by-side Split View multitasking on the iPhone Duo, an expanded Dynamic Island showing up to three concurrent Live Activities on the Pro models, and the N1 wireless chip enabling Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

The iPhone Duo will retail starting at $1,999 in star white and night sky finishes across 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations, with customer pre-orders commencing on Friday, October 16, ahead of in-store retail availability on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy finish starting at $1,199 and $1,299 respectively, with global pre-orders opening this Saturday, September 12, and official market availability beginning Friday, September 18, 2026.