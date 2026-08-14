SAN FRANCISCO, United States – Apple has proposed charging developers a 15% commission on purchases made through external links inside iPhone and iPad apps, after the US Supreme Court rejected the company’s attempt to delay the matter.

Apple submitted its proposal on Thursday to the US District Court for the Northern District of California as part of its long-running legal dispute with Epic Games over App Store rules and commissions. Okay News reports that Apple had previously charged a higher 27% fee on some purchases made through external links.

Under the proposed structure, developers enrolled in Apple’s special programmes would receive lower rates. Small businesses would pay 5%, while developers in the Video Partner, News Partner and Mini Apps Partner programmes would pay 10%.

Apple also proposed reducing the commission on subscription renewals to 10%. The company said the fees help it recover the costs of maintaining the App Store and the technology, tools and services that support its software ecosystem.

Apple had sought to delay the filing while the Supreme Court considered a separate issue over whether the company had violated a court order by introducing the 27% commission and placing restrictions on how developers could direct users to external payment options.

The Supreme Court rejected Apple’s request to pause the lower-court proceedings on Thursday, forcing the company to submit its proposed commission structure.

The dispute stems from Apple’s legal battle with Epic Games, which has accused the iPhone maker of using its control over the App Store to impose anti-competitive rules and fees.

Apple has defended its right to charge commissions, arguing that developers benefit from the infrastructure and services it provides. The company also pointed to Google Play, which charges a 20% link-out fee for standard apps, 15% for certain programmes and 10% for subscription renewals.

Apple noted that Epic Games had agreed to those Google Play rates, using them to support its argument that its proposed commission structure is reasonable.