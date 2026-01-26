Apple Unveils Updated AirTag With Longer Range , Louder Alerts

Apple has announced an upgrade to its AirTag item tracker, introducing improved range, louder sound output and broader device compatibility across its ecosystem.

Okay News reports that the updated AirTag now features a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, which Apple says allows users to locate tagged items from “up to 50 percent farther away than the previous generation.”

The enhancement significantly improves the Precision Finding experience, especially in busy or indoor environments.

The new AirTag also comes with improved Bluetooth performance and expanded Precision Finding support. Apple confirmed that the feature now works with Apple Watch Series 9 or later and Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, making it easier for users to track misplaced items without relying solely on an iPhone.

Sound alerts have also been enhanced. According to Apple, the new AirTag is “50 percent louder,” allowing users to hear its speaker from “up to 2x farther” than before, a change made possible through an “updated internal design.”

Despite the internal upgrades, the overall design remains unchanged. The tracker retains its familiar coin-shaped look and can still be customised with laser-engraved text or emojis when purchased directly from Apple. It continues to run on a CR2032 coin-cell battery, which provides about one year of usage before needing replacement.

Since its launch in 2021, AirTag has become a popular tracking tool for everyday items such as luggage, backpacks and keys. While some users have extended its use to pets, children and elderly relatives, Apple has consistently advised against such applications.

“Designed exclusively for tracking objects, and not people or pets, the new AirTag incorporates a suite of industry-first protections against unwanted tracking, including cross-platform alerts and unique Bluetooth identifiers that change frequently,” Apple said in the statement.

The updated AirTag is available for order on Apple.com starting today, with pricing unchanged at $29 for a single unit and $99 for a four-pack. Apple said the product will arrive in physical Apple Stores later this week.