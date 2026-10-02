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A useful job application shows how your real qualifications and experience match the advertised role. Begin by verifying the vacancy and reading its requirements, then prepare the documents and answers requested by that employer.

There is no single application pack that every organisation in Nigeria uses. This guide offers a preparation method you can adapt, rather than a list of current vacancies or a promise of selection.

Turn the Vacancy Into a Checklist

Save the original advertisement and record the employer, job title, reference number, location and closing date. Include the closing time and time zone if stated. Distinguish required qualifications from attributes described as desirable.

Next, write each main requirement beside the evidence you can provide. For example, an advert might ask for spreadsheet skills. Your evidence could be a genuine coursework project or a task from a placement. Record what you personally did, the software used and what you can explain if asked.

If a requirement is unclear, use the employer’s verified recruitment contact. Do not assume that an academic qualification, professional registration or work-authorisation requirement can be replaced with a confident cover letter.

Confirm the Application Route

Reach the employer’s careers section through its official website and find the role or confirm the authorised recruitment route. Compare it with the advertisement you received. A forwarded message can be useful as a lead, but its logo and sender name do not establish authenticity. Use our checklist to check a job advert before sharing personal details.

Shell, the energy company, states in its recruitment-fraud warning that neither it nor organisations recruiting on its behalf asks applicants for payments. Okay News reports that this is an employer-specific policy applicants can use to check a purported Shell approach. Verify the policy of the organisation named in your own advert.

Prepare the Documents the Employer Requests

A curriculum vitae, usually shortened to CV, summarises relevant education, experience and skills. A covering letter or supporting statement explains how that evidence fits the role. An application form may ask for information that must be entered separately, even when a CV is attached. If paid experience is limited, see how to write a graduate CV using evidence from study, projects and volunteering.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says most of its applications involve an online profile, CV and covering letter in its application guidance. By comparison, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) explains in its candidate FAQs that its profile process uses application fields and motivation questions rather than CV and covering-letter attachments.

These examples show why the vacancy’s instructions matter. Check the required file type, size and word limits before uploading. Open the final file yourself and inspect the actual version being submitted.

Keep dates, qualification names and job titles consistent across your form and CV. Describe an expected qualification as expected, and identify voluntary work or a student project accurately. Do not turn a group’s results into achievements you completed alone.

Handle Personal Documents Carefully

Read the recruitment privacy notice. Look for who receives your information, why it is needed, how long it may be retained and how to raise a privacy question. Ask the verified recruitment team about a document request you do not understand.

Keep passwords, one-time security codes and banking login details out of applications. Avoid putting identity-document numbers into a general CV or a public job-seeking post. If a verified process requires an identity document, use its confirmed submission route rather than sending copies to an unverified contact.

Ask referees before providing their contact details. Remove confidential client or workplace information from portfolio samples, and share only work you have permission to disclose.

Submit, Record and Follow Up

Allow time for uploads and proofreading. Check that your application has been submitted rather than merely saved. Where a receipt or reference is provided, keep it with the final documents and the original advert.

A simple private application record can contain:

Employer, role and reference

Verified source and closing date

Documents submitted and submission confirmation

Any stated next step and the authorised contact route

Follow the employer’s stated timeline and contact instructions. A confirmation acknowledges receipt; it does not establish that you have been shortlisted. Continue preparing other suitable applications while keeping each submission accurate and specific.