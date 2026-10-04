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Africhange, LemFi, Remitly, Taptap Send, Western Union and WorldRemit offer ways to send money from Canada to Nigeria. Their payment methods, Nigerian payout options and account requirements differ, so the useful comparison is how much you pay in Canadian dollars and how much the recipient receives in naira.

A transfer advertised with no fee can still include a currency-conversion margin. A first-transfer exchange rate may also differ from the rate offered when you send again.

Okay News reports that the six services below have public information confirming this sending route. This guide draws on their official product pages, help centres and Canadian terms checked on October 4, 2026. It is not a hands-on test or a cheapest-provider ranking. The final transfer quote determines the available method, price and estimated arrival time.

Which Apps Support Canada to Nigeria Transfers

Africhange

Africhange supports transfers from a Canadian-dollar wallet to a Nigerian naira bank account. Its Canadian funding instructions describe Interac e-Transfer and Autodeposit. For Autodeposit, the sending email address must be linked to the Africhange account.

Its published help information says CAD-to-naira transfers carry no transaction charge. Compare the exchange rate and the final naira amount as well. A zero transaction charge does not show whether its quote is better than another service's.

Africhange publishes delivery estimates measured in minutes, with bank-network delays possible. New users should complete verification before relying on it for an urgent payment. The company says this review can take up to one business day.

LemFi

LemFi supports Canadian users sending money to Nigerian bank accounts. Its Canadian payment guidance lists Interac options alongside Apple Pay and Google Pay. It says credit cards are not accepted.

The company lists Nigeria among its zero-transfer-fee destinations. Its exchange rate can change during the day, so check what the recipient will receive rather than relying on a rate seen earlier.

LemFi describes Nigerian transfers as real-time, but its help centre also recognises processing delays and partner downtime. If a transfer is marked successful but has not reached a Nigerian bank account, its support team can provide a session ID for the recipient's bank to trace.

Remitly

Remitly advertises Canadian-dollar transfers with naira payout, including bank deposits, cash pickup and mobile-wallet delivery in Nigeria. The precise receiving partner and method must be available for the transfer you select.

Canadian payment options include Interac e-Transfer, bank-account funding and eligible debit or credit cards. Remitly says it operates in all Canadian provinces and territories. Its current Canadian agreement requires senders to be resident in Canada and to have reached the age of majority in their province or territory.

Check welcome-rate conditions carefully. The Nigeria page reviewed for this guide separates a new-customer exchange-rate offer from its advertised transfer-fee terms. A promotional quote should not be treated as the price of every later transfer.

Taptap Send

Taptap Send supports transfers from Canada to Nigerian naira bank accounts. Its Canadian instructions require a Canadian phone number and an eligible Canadian debit card. They exclude credit cards, prepaid cards and Interac funding.

It advertises no transfer fee for Nigeria, while its pricing guidance explains that it earns a margin through the exchange rate. Compare the final payout with competing quotes for the same total spend.

Quebec has a particular location rule. Taptap Send's current Canada guide says its service in Quebec is for Quebec residents. A customer who opened an account outside Quebec cannot send while visiting the province. Check this before depending on the app during travel.

Western Union

Western Union offers Canada-to-Nigeria transfers through its app, website and agent locations. Its Nigeria page lists bank-account delivery and cash pickup. Funding options include bank accounts, eligible cards and cash at an agent.

Cash pickup can be relevant when the recipient needs to collect money in person. Before choosing it, check the available location, opening hours, identification requirements and the currency shown in the quote.

Western Union states that it earns money from currency exchange. Its advertised first-transfer fee offer is separate from repeat-transfer pricing. Costs, arrival estimates and sending limits depend on the payment method and transfer details.

WorldRemit

WorldRemit advertises Canadian-dollar transfers to selected Nigerian naira bank accounts. It also publishes Nigeria mobile-money information, but the recipient's supported wallet and available receiving method should be checked during setup.

Its Canada-specific payment FAQ lists eligible Visa and Mastercard debit, credit or prepaid cards, plus Apple Pay. The same FAQ says Interac is no longer supported. Readers should not assume that general bank-funding language on a destination page applies to Canadian accounts.

WorldRemit's Nigeria page currently advertises fee-free naira transfers. Its Canadian terms also disclose an exchange-rate margin. Compare both the total charged and the recipient's payout, and check the current delivery estimate.

How to Compare the Real Cost

Start with a fixed total budget, such as CAD 500. That is a comparison amount, not a suggested transfer size or a live price quotation.

For each service, record:

The total Canadian dollars charged, including the transfer fee

The naira amount shown for the recipient

The payment method and Nigerian receiving method

Whether the rate is promotional or available to existing customers

The estimated arrival time and any separately disclosed charges

Keep the payment and receiving methods the same wherever possible. Comparing a debit-card-funded bank deposit with an agent cash-pickup transfer can conceal differences in cost and convenience.

If one quote adds a fee on top of the amount entered, adjust the transfer amount so both quotes stay within the same total CAD budget. Otherwise, the apparently larger naira payout may simply reflect a larger payment.

Where a particular naira sum is needed, reverse the exercise: ask each service what total CAD payment will deliver that amount. Recheck immediately before confirming, because exchange rates and promotional terms can change.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada warns that using a credit card for a remittance may be treated as a cash advance. That can bring immediate interest and additional costs. Ask the card issuer how the transaction will be treated.

Check Identity Requirements and Limits Early

Expect the sender to provide personal details and complete identity checks. Depending on the provider and transaction, this can involve government-issued identification, a selfie, proof of address or further information about the source of funds.

A published maximum is not necessarily your personal allowance. Limits can depend on account verification, payment method, destination and transfers already made during a rolling period. Your bank or card issuer can impose a separate payment limit.

Check residence and province-specific eligibility before opening an account. An app appearing in a Canadian app store does not, on its own, establish that every Canadian resident can use every feature.

For a deadline such as rent or school fees, allow time for verification and funding as well as delivery. A transfer described as arriving in minutes can still be held for review or affected by a bank outage.

Confirm the Recipient and Protect the Transfer

For bank delivery, obtain the recipient's account name, account number and bank directly from them. Check the name displayed during setup, where available. For mobile money, confirm that the exact wallet is supported and the registered number is correct.

For cash pickup, confirm the collection instructions and required identification. Share tracking information privately with the intended recipient.

If someone suddenly supplies a different account, verify the change through a contact method you already know. Do not send your password, personal identification number or one-time login code to someone claiming they can release a transfer.

Use the provider's genuine app or official support route. Avoid sending identity documents, receipts or account details to unverified social-media accounts offering help.

What Registration Tells You

Canada's Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre, known as FINTRAC, maintains a money services business register. FINTRAC says registration does not mean it endorses or licenses the business. Check the legal name and current status rather than treating a registration number as a guarantee.

The Bank of Canada separately maintains a register for payment service providers covered by the Retail Payment Activities Act. It also says registration is not an endorsement or a licence. Neither register establishes which service will give you the best quote.

If the Money Is Delayed or Sent Incorrectly

Keep the receipt and transaction reference. Check whether the app is waiting for payment, requesting documents, processing the transfer or reporting completion. These statuses require different checks.

Contact the provider through its official support channel with the reference and the problem. For a completed bank deposit that the recipient cannot see, ask for the payment-tracing information the recipient's bank needs.

Report an incorrect recipient immediately. Cancellation and recovery depend on the provider's rules and how far the payment has progressed. Once money has been deposited or collected, a refund may be unavailable. Avoid sending a replacement until the original transfer's position is clear.

Before paying, read the final screen again: the recipient, total CAD charge, NGN payout, receiving method and expected arrival time should all match what you intend.