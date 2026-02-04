Aradel Holdings Reports N463.7 Billion Pre-Tax Profit Fueled By Strategic Growth

Aradel Holdings Plc, a leading Nigerian diversified energy company, reported a pre-tax profit of N463.71 billion for the 2025 financial year, marking a strong 46.5% increase from the N316.77 billion recorded in 2024.

This impressive performance was driven by a 20% growth in total revenue to N697.30 billion, reflecting sustained momentum across its upstream oil, gas, and refining businesses, bolstered by significant strategic acquisitions.

Okay News reports that profit after tax grew even more robustly by 54.87% to N401.22 billion, with earnings per share rising to N91.59. The revenue growth was led by an 18% increase in crude oil sales to N440.1 billion and an 18% rise in refined product revenues to N210.8 billion, while gas revenues surged by 65% to N46.4 billion, showcasing the benefits of the company’s diversification strategy.

The company’s balance sheet expanded dramatically, with total assets soaring by 495% to N10.42 trillion, primarily due to the consolidation of major acquisitions, including an additional 40% stake in ND Western Limited.

This strategic move strengthened Aradel’s position in Nigeria’s upstream sector, with total equity increasing by 147.24% to N3.48 trillion, reflecting a substantially enhanced net asset base and long-term value creation potential.

Despite the strong top and bottom-line growth, gross profit and operating profit saw declines of 21.48% and 6.66% respectively, attributed to one-off costs including a stock adjustment expense, a royalty provision, and increased staff costs from long-term incentive plans.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company’s focus is on consolidating its expanded portfolio to improve operational efficiency and further diversify its revenue base, with its share price on the Nigerian Exchange already reflecting strong market confidence, gaining 22.4% year-to-date.