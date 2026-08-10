Aregbesola Claims Marital Fidelity Ahead of Osun Election

EJIGBO, Nigeria: The National Secretary of Nigeria’s African Democratic Congress, Rauf Aregbesola, declared during a political rally in Osun State on Monday, August 10, 2026, that he has never had an intimate relationship with another woman since marrying his wife, Sherifat.

Okay News reports that Aregbesola addressed supporters at a campaign event in the Ejigbo Local Government Area ahead of the state’s August 15, 2026, governorship election.

Speaking in Yoruba, the politician said his decision to remain faithful to his wife was driven by his fear of God and a personal commitment he made to himself.

He said he used his fidelity as part of a personal test while seeking divine intervention in his political ambitions.

“Oh Lord my God, if you are the one I am serving, and I did not add any other thing to it. What I am about to say, only a few men can say it: Because of your fear, I never had any intimacy with another woman since I married my wife,” Aregbesola said.

He added, “I told God that next June, we must do it at the government house.”

Aregbesola served as governor of Osun State between 2010 and 2018.

The upcoming gubernatorial race features the incumbent, Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji contesting for the All Progressives Congress, and Najeem Folasayo Salaam as the candidate for the African Democratic Congress.