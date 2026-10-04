Argentina Beat Burkina Faso 7–0 After Five-Goal First Half

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Argentina beat Burkina Faso 7–0 in a men’s international friendly at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on Saturday, October 3, scoring five times before half-time.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed the result, with six Argentina players on the scoresheet and an own goal by Burkina Faso’s Moumouni Diallo.

Okay News reports that Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring from the rebound after goalkeeper Razak Guira saved his penalty. Diallo’s own goal and a finish by Gianluca Prestianni extended the lead.

Nico Paz and Julián Álvarez scored before the interval. Franco Mastantuono added the sixth after the break, before Giuliano Simeone headed in the final goal.

Coach Lionel Scaloni made five substitutions at half-time. Santiago Castro also made his senior international debut during the match, according to the AFA report.

Argentina had beaten Bolivia 4–0 in Córdoba in their previous friendly.

In post-match comments published by the AFA, Prestianni said he was still taking in his first goal for the national team. Mastantuono said playing alongside experienced internationals was helping him.