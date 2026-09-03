Argentine League to Halt Matches at 10th Minute to Honour Messi

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BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – In a synchronized nationwide tribute, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has announced that all domestic league matches this weekend will be paused in the 10th minute for a collective minute of applause to celebrate the international career of Lionel Messi, football authorities confirmed on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

The ceremonial gesture pays homage to the legendary number 10 jersey worn by the 39-year-old playmaker, who formally announced his retirement from the Argentina national team on Monday, August 31, 2026, bringing an end to an extraordinary 21-year international career.

Okay News reports that Messi’s final appearance for La Albiceleste came in July during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where Argentina suffered a narrow defeat to Spain, concluding an era that saw the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner captain his country to World Cup victory in Qatar in 2022 alongside back-to-back Copa América championships in 2021 and 2024.

In an official directive issued to referees, clubs, and stadium administrators across all professional tiers, the AFA urged supporters nationwide to participate in the unified standing ovation.

“In tribute and homage to Lionel Messi’s career with the Argentina national team, at the 10th minute of play in all matches the referees will stop the game and a general minute of applause will be held,” the Argentine Football Association announced. “We look forward to seeing you on the fields – join us in this recognition!”

Messi departs international football as Argentina’s undisputed all-time record holder in both appearances and goals, earning 207 caps and scoring 125 goals since making his senior debut as a 63rd-minute substitute against Hungary in August 2005.

The forward’s international journey was marked by deep resilience. After briefly stepping down from the national side in 2016 following a penalty shootout defeat to Chile in the Copa América Centenario final—Argentina’s fourth major final loss in nine years—Messi reversed his decision, subsequently orchestrating a golden era that ended the nation’s 28-year senior trophy drought.

On the global stage, Messi finishes as the second-highest goalscorer in World Cup history with 21 goals, behind France’s Kylian Mbappé on 22, and stands second in all-time men’s international goals with 125, trailing only Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo on 146.

Reflecting on his departure, Messi acknowledged that personal grief influenced his decision, following the loss of his father and longtime manager, Jorge Messi, who died in August at the age of 68 after an extended illness. The Argentine captain stated that following his father’s passing, he felt “even more convinced than before” that the moment had arrived to step aside from international football.

Although Messi never featured in the Argentine top flight at the senior club level after joining Barcelona’s La Masia academy as a 13-year-old, his legacy across the country remains unrivaled. He will continue his active club career in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, where his current playing contract runs through the end of the 2028 season.