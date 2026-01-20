Army Chief Pledges Stronger Security Push As Plateau Leaders Seek Lasting Peace

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed that the Nigerian Army will sustain its operations to restore and maintain peace in Plateau State, a flashpoint region in north central Nigeria that has experienced repeated security crises.

Okay News reports that Shaibu gave the assurance on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, during a courtesy visit to Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and to the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, the paramount traditional ruler of the Jos area, in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The commitment was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital, by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, who said the Army chief used the visit to stress the military’s resolve to secure communities and prevent further violence.

During the engagements, Shaibu praised the Plateau State Government for what he described as steady support for the Nigerian Army, adding that Plateau remains a strategic partner because it hosts the Armoured Corps, a key branch of the Army.

He acknowledged that the security situation in Plateau State is complicated, but said it can be overcome if government authorities, security agencies, and community stakeholders work together through stronger coordination and timely intelligence sharing.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to deploy its personnel and resources professionally to mitigate security threats and protect lives and property.

“With collective commitment, lasting peace on the Plateau is achievable,” he said.

In response, Governor Mutfwang congratulated Shaibu on his appointment as the 25th Chief of Army Staff and expressed confidence that his tenure would strengthen national security planning and local stability.

The governor commended the sacrifices and professionalism of Nigerian Army personnel, noting that even with multiple deployments across Nigeria, the Army has continued to respond to security pressures.

He also praised troops of Operation Enduring Peace, a security operation deployed to stabilise Plateau State, saying their proactive actions helped ensure peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations across the state.

Mutfwang pledged continued support for both kinetic operations, which involve direct security action, and non-kinetic measures, which include community engagement and peacebuilding, while urging sustained cooperation to address remaining threats.

In a similar engagement, the Army chief visited the Gbong Gwom Jos, where he again pledged that the military would work to ensure peace is fully restored and sustained in Plateau State.

The traditional ruler welcomed the visit and promised the continued backing of the Plateau State Traditional Council, adding that traditional institutions would intensify youth and community sensitisation efforts to strengthen the peace already achieved.

The visit underscored growing civil-military collaboration among the Nigerian Army, the Plateau State Government, and traditional institutions as they push for stability and long-term security in the state.