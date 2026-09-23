Army College Warns Public Against Fake Online Conference Ad

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LAGOS, Nigeria — The Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management in Ojo, Lagos, issued a statement on September 22, 2026, warning members of the public to disregard an online advertisement promoting a fraudulent conference scheduled to take place at the institution.

The statement issued by the public relations officer of the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management, Major Innocent Audu, confirmed that the institution has no connection with the event advertised as the Highstone Global University USA International Research Conference.

Okay News reports that Major Innocent Audu advised members of the public to refrain from making payments or providing personal information to the organizers of the purported conference. Major Innocent Audu stated that the college has no affiliation, partnership, endorsement, or involvement with the program, and no such conference has been authorized to take place at the institution.

The college stated that any authorized program or event involving the institution will be communicated through its official channels and those of the Nigerian Army. The statement added that the institution remains committed to protecting the integrity of its name, facilities, and official engagements.

The college urged the public to exercise caution and report any suspicious solicitation linked to the event to the appropriate authorities.