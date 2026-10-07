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Army Says Soldiers Died as Troops Repelled Kukawa Attack

The Army says troops repelled an ISWAP attack on Kukawa in Borno, but soldiers died. It gave no military death toll and said recovery operations were continuing.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Rifles, ammunition and tactical equipment laid out on the ground beside uniformed soldiers.
Weapons and ammunition the Nigerian Army says its troops recovered after the Kukawa attack. Photo: Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian Army says soldiers were killed as its troops repelled an attack by Islamic State West Africa Province fighters on Kukawa, a town in Borno State in northeastern Nigeria, on Tuesday night, October 6, 2026.

The Army did not disclose the number of soldiers killed. It expressed condolences to their families following the fighting.

Okay News reports that Captain Mohammed Goni, acting military information officer at Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, gave details of the encounter in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 7.

Goni said attackers approached troops of the 101 Special Forces Battalion from four directions. Ground forces, supported by the operation’s air component, repelled the assault and forced surviving attackers to retreat, according to the military account.

The Army’s preliminary assessment put the number of attackers killed at more than 25. It said troops had recovered 14 bodies and six AK-47 rifles, along with ammunition.

The casualty figures could not be independently verified by Okay News.

The military said troops were continuing searches to recover more weapons and pursue those who fled. It said the follow-up operations were intended to stop the attackers from regrouping.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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