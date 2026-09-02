Army Warns Nigerians Against Fake Recruitment Advert

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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Nigerian Army has warned members of the public against a fraudulent recruitment publication circulating on social media claiming that application processes for the 92 Regular Recruitment Intake have commenced.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Directorate of Recruitment, Captain AU Hammanga, signed a statement posted on social media platform X on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, confirming that the advertisement is fake. Okay News reports that Captain AU Hammanga stated the circulating publication is false and should be disregarded in its entirety.

The official military release noted that the establishment maintains a structured procedure for public notices regarding enlistment drives. prospective applicants were advised to rely exclusively on verified communication portals for accurate details regarding the opening of the official application portal.

“The Nigerian Army maintains a clear and official procedure for announcing recruitment exercises and related activities and will duly inform the public through its official channels once the portal for 92 Regular Recruitment Intake is formally opened,” the statement said.

The alert was issued following concerns that fraudsters might capitalize on the fake announcement to exploit job seekers and fraudulently collect money from prospective candidates.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to transparency and professionalism in all recruitment processes,” the statement said.

The military authority strongly cautioned members of the public against falling victim to fraudulent recruitment schemes and urged candidates to verify all information through official channels before making any payments or submitting personal date.