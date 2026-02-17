Backlash as Hausa Singer Rarara Sprayed With Naira Notes During Tinubu’s Yola Trip

Popular Hausa singer Dauda Kahutu Rarara has come under intense criticism after a video surfaced showing him being sprayed with naira notes during a performance in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Yola, Adamawa State.

Rarara had performed his song “Omo Ologo” (Child of Glory) to welcome the President during his one-day official visit to the state. The event, held as part of activities marking Tinubu’s engagements with political leaders and traditional rulers, featured project inaugurations across Yola and Jimeta. However, footage circulating on X (formerly Twitter) showed the musician being showered with cash while performing, sparking outrage among many Nigerians.

Several social media users have called on security agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to investigate and arrest the singer over alleged abuse of the naira. Critics argue that spraying or mishandling the national currency violates provisions of Nigeria’s currency laws, while others questioned why similar actions by celebrities in the past have attracted legal consequences.

The incident has since triggered heated debate online, with some defending the performance as a cultural display common at celebratory events, while others insist that the law should apply equally regardless of the occasion or personalities involved. As of press time, neither Rarara nor government officials have issued a formal statement addressing the controversy.