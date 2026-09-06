Arsenal Beat Chelsea 2-1 in London Derby to Extend Perfect Start

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LONDON, United Kingdom – Premier League champions Arsenal passed their sternest test of the young campaign in commanding fashion on Sunday, September 6, 2026, overcoming an early deficit to secure a pulsating 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Emirates Stadium and maintain their unblemished start to the season.

The high-stakes London derby delivered frantic drama from the opening exchanges, as the Gunners were forced to summon their championship resilience after falling behind inside the opening two minutes of play.

Okay News reports that Chelsea stunned the home crowd just 77 seconds into the contest when Reece James lofted a free kick into the penalty area, sparking a scramble that ended with forward Morgan Rogers volleying an emphatic first-time finish into the bottom left corner past David Raya.

Arsenal responded with relentless territorial pressure and appeared to have drawn level in the 13th minute when defender Riccardo Calafiori bundled home from a set-piece scramble, only for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to disallow the goal after Ezri Konsa was judged offside in the buildup.

The champions’ persistence was rewarded in the 25th minute through former Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz, who cut inside from the right wing before driving a clinical left-footed strike through the legs of an approaching defender and into the far bottom corner beyond goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Chelsea came agonisingly close to restoring their advantage on the stroke of halftime when Pedro Neto embarked on a mazy run down the right flank, cutting into the area and unleashing a ferocious drive that clipped the outside of the far post.

Arteta’s side seized complete control shortly after the restart, producing the decisive moment through a trademark sweeping team move orchestrated by Christos Tzolis down the left flank before captain Martin Ødegaard arrived in the box to calmly slot home the winner.

The visitors sought a path back into the match through a series of attacking changes from Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, who introduced Malo Gusto, former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck, and Brazilian sensation Estêvão in the closing stages.

Chelsea almost snatched a point in the 89th minute when Estêvão cut inside off the right wing and curled a venomous shot toward the top corner, only for Raya to produce a sensational diving fingertip save to tip the ball over the crossbar and preserve the lead.

A fiery conclusion saw yellow cards issued to Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Tzolis, Cole Palmer, João Pedro, and Arsenal substitute Mikel Merino, but the Gunners held firm through four minutes of stoppage time to seal maximum points.

The victory keeps Arsenal second in the Premier League table with nine points from three games, trailing leaders Manchester City solely on goals scored, while Chelsea sit fourth on six points heading into the autumn international recess.