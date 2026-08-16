Arsenal Beat Manchester City 3-0 to Win Community Shield

CARDIFF, Wales – Arsenal made a commanding start to the 2026-27 season by beating Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Riccardo Calafiori opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the match, finishing after a superb assist from Myles Lewis-Skelly. Okay News reports that Kai Havertz doubled Arsenal’s advantage in the 28th minute with a header.

Martin Odegaard then completed the victory shortly after half-time, producing a clever finish that left Manchester City’s new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma wrong-footed.

Odegaard was at the centre of Arsenal’s dominant display and later said the club wants to retain the Premier League title while also challenging for the Champions League.

“We’re going to want to do it (win the Premier League) again,” the Arsenal captain told TNT Sports. “There’s also a few other ones we want to take. I think at this club, you’re going to want all of them, but of course that (Champions League) is a big one.”

The victory offered a strong response after an inconsistent pre-season and provided manager Mikel Arteta with an early indication that his squad is ready for the new campaign.

Summer signings Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis impressed on their competitive Arsenal debuts, while defender Cristhian Mosquera also delivered a composed performance after replacing the injured William Saliba.

England internationals Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice returned as second-half substitutes after their World Cup campaign. Saka had a late effort that went over the bar as he continued to regain match sharpness.

Arsenal will now turn their attention to the Premier League, where the defending champions begin their title defence against newly promoted Coventry City on Friday.