Arsenal Beat Sunderland 2-0 to Maintain Perfect League Start

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

SUNDERLAND, England – Arsenal preserved their unblemished record at the summit of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday night, September 12, 2026, as second-half substitute Bruno Guimarães and winger Bukayo Saka delivered decisive contributions, match correspondents confirmed in Sunderland.

The triumph marks four consecutive victories from four league fixtures for Mikel Arteta’s side, opening up a three-point advantage at the top of the table ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Okay News reports that the visitors encountered fierce resistance throughout a tempestuous opening half against Régis Le Bris’ organized Black Cats, who restricted Arsenal’s attacking fluidity and threatened on counter-attacks orchestrated by former Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka and French playmaker Enzo Le Fée.

Arsenal suffered an injury setback on the stroke of half-time when England defender Ben White was forced off with a groin strain, prompting Arteta to introduce Jurriën Timber alongside Bruno Guimarães, who replaced Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield to inject poise and physical presence into the centre of the pitch.

The decisive momentum swung dramatically inside a frantic two-minute spell early in the second period, beginning in the 54th minute when Sunderland were awarded a penalty after Ezri Konsa dragged Dan Ballard to the turf inside the eighteen-yard box during a contested corner kick.

Le Fée stepped forward to take the spot-kick in the 56th minute, but Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya anticipated the trajectory brilliantly, diving low to his left to parry the French midfielder’s effort onto the woodwork and preserve parity.

Arsenal capitalized on the reprieve with devastating precision just two minutes later, moving the ball swiftly downfield where Declan Rice laid off an incisive pass to Guimarães, who unleashed a spectacular, curling 23-yard strike that crashed in off the underside of the crossbar to silence the home supporters.

Sunderland pushed vigorously for an equaliser as the match entered its closing stages, with Nordi Mukiele seeing an audacious acrobatic effort glance off the roof of the net, while Raya was forced into a series of alert clearances under heavy pressure from high aerial deliveries into the six-yard area.

The hosts’ hopes of staging a late comeback were formally extinguished in the 96th minute when left-back Reinildo Mandava brought down Saka inside the penalty area as the England forward drove toward goal, earning a second yellow card and an automatic dismissal from referee John Brooks.

Saka dusted himself down to take the penalty in the 97th minute, driving his low left-footed effort past Robin Roefs into the corner of the net to seal the victory and secure maximum points for the north London club.