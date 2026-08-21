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Arsenal Face Injury Doubts Ahead of Premier League Opener Against Coventry City

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
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Arsenal Face Injury Doubts Ahead of Premier League Opener Against Coventry City
Arsenal stars in training session. Photo: arsenal.com

LONDON, England – Seven Arsenal first-team players were not pictured in the club’s final training gallery ahead of their English Premier League season opener against Coventry City.

While an absence from official club media galleries does not confirm a player missed tactical preparation, midfield concerns surround Brazilian international Bruno Guimaraes. The midfielder suffered a physical knock during Arsenal’s 3-0 FA Community Shield victory over Manchester City in Cardiff last Sunday.

Okay News reports that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta indicated during his pre-match press conference that Guimaraes remains a fitness doubt for the opening fixture after missing multiple mid-week preparation sessions.

Defender Piero Hincapie, winger Reiss Nelson, midfielder Fabio Vieira, striker Gabriel Jesus, and goalkeepers Illan Meslier and Tommy Setford were also not pictured in the session. Goalkeepers routinely conduct specialized conditioning drills away from the main outfield group before joining team scrimmages later in training.

Nelson, Vieira, and Jesus continue to attract interest in the summer transfer market. Nelson was excluded from recent matchday selections as negotiations over a potential exit continue ahead of the transfer deadline.

Arteta supplemented the senior group by promoting academy prospects Brayden Clarke, Marcell Washington, and Demiane Agustien to train with the first team, continuing the club’s policy of integrating under-21 players during pre-season routines.

Defenders William Saliba and Jurrien Timber remain unavailable as they continue rehabilitation programs for existing injuries. However, goalkeepers David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga took full part in preparations alongside defenders Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal’s midfield and attacking options were reinforced with the presence of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Ebere Eze, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Marli Salmon, alongside forwards Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Christos Tzolis, Ethan Nwaneri, and Max Dowman.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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