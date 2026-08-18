Arsenal Legend Patrick Vieira Appointed Senegal Head Coach

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DAKAR, Senegal – Former Arsenal and France captain Patrick Vieira has been appointed head coach of the Senegal men’s national team, returning to the country where he was born.

The 50-year-old replaces Pape Thiaw, who was dismissed after Senegal’s last-32 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Okay News reports that Vieira’s contract details and official start date are still being finalised.

Born in Dakar, Vieira moved to France at the age of eight and went on to earn more than 100 international caps for Les Bleus. He won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship with France.

The Senegalese Football Federation said the appointment was aimed at strengthening the national team’s technical leadership and supporting the country’s wider sporting ambitions.

Vieira’s first matches in charge are expected to come next month when Senegal begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The former midfielder arrives after leaving Italian club Genoa by mutual consent in November. He had guided the club to safety and 13th place in Serie A during the 2024-25 season, winning eight of 26 matches and drawing nine.

Genoa struggled during the following campaign, with Vieira recording only two victories in 25 matches before his departure. Both wins came in the Coppa Italia.

During his playing career, Vieira won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups with Arsenal, as well as major trophies with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Manchester City. He retired from playing in 2011 before beginning his managerial career.

Vieira’s coaching career has included spells with New York City FC, Nice, Crystal Palace and Strasbourg. At Crystal Palace, he led the club to 12th place in the Premier League and the FA Cup semi-finals during the 2021-22 season.

His appointment also comes as Senegal continues its legal battle over the disputed 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco. Thiaw was criticised after leading Senegal’s players off the pitch when Morocco were awarded a stoppage-time penalty.

The players returned after a delay of about 17 minutes, after which Morocco missed the penalty and Senegal went on to score an extra-time winner. However, the Confederation of African Football appeals board later overturned the result and declared Morocco the tournament winners.

Senegal has appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with the case scheduled to be heard on 8 October. Vieira will now take charge of a team facing both sporting and administrative challenges as it begins a new phase under his leadership.