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LONDON, England — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has agreed a new contract extension with the Premier League champions featuring a salary increase.

Okay News reports that BBC confirmed the Spanish coach reached a final agreement with the London club following months of negotiations.

The agreement comes as Arteta enters the final year of his previous contract, which was scheduled to expire at the end of the 2026/27 season.

The deal is expected to keep Arteta at Arsenal into at least his 10th year in charge, having originally been appointed manager in December 2019.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arteta will receive a significant pay rise on his current £10 million salary, alongside an additional £5 million in performance-related bonuses.

The resolution follows statements from Arsenal chief executive Richard Garlick, who stated in August 2026 that the manager would sign a new contract very shortly.

Addressing the negotiations last week, Arteta said: “They [the fans] don’t have to worry about any of that because I want to be here. I’m extremely happy and I feel very grateful to work with the people I work with.”

Arteta led Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years on May 19, 2026, after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth.