London, United Kingdom – Arsenal signed Brazil international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United on a long-term contract on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Okay News reports that the club confirmed the transfer of the 28-year-old player in a statement on its official website.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta said the acquisition would increase leadership and competition within the squad. “With Bruno joining us, we are further strengthening the heart of our team. As we have all seen, Bruno can play as a defensive midfielder and as a box-to-box player,” Berta said.

“He combines quality with quantity, and has provided goals and assists for his team every year,” Berta said. The sporting director added that the arrival would give manager Mikel Arteta further options to develop the style of play.

Guimaraes leaves Newcastle United after making nearly 200 appearances, helping the team win the Carabao Cup in 2025 and qualify for the UEFA Champions League in 2 seasons. Prior to his time in England, he played for French club Lyon, Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense, and Sao Paulo-based Audax.

At the international level, Guimaraes has recorded 48 appearances for Brazil and won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He will wear the number 39 shirt for Arsenal, with the transfer remaining subject to the completion of regulatory processes.