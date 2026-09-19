Arsenal Suffer First League Defeat in 3-0 Loss to Brighton.

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BRIGHTON, United Kingdom — Arsenal suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season after falling 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

Okay News reports that Pascal Gross opened the scoring for the host team in the 31st minute by striking from the edge of the penalty area.

Charalampos Kostoulas extended the advantage for Brighton before the break with a long-range effort, giving Arsenal a two-goal deficit at halftime.

Chema Andrés added a third goal in the 57th minute by heading the ball into the net to complete the scoring for the host team.

Mikel Arteta‘s side entered the match after winning their opening four Premier League matches and seven competitive fixtures across all competitions this season.

The victory for Fabian Hürzeler‘s side follows a 5-0 win against Coventry City in their previous Premier League fixture and a 3-2 win against Manchester United in the League Cup.

Arsenal had previously secured league wins against Manchester United, Leeds United, Chelsea, and Sunderland, alongside a 1-0 victory against Brighton at the Amex Stadium in March.