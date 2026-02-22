Arsenal Thrash Tottenham 4-1 In North London Derby

Arsenal delivered a superb performance to thrash Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, securing a memorable victory in the North London derby. A brace each from Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze sealed the emphatic win and extended Arsenal’s advantage at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal controlled much of the opening half and deservedly took the lead when Eze expertly controlled a cross before firing past Guglielmo Vicario. However, Tottenham responded quickly as Randal Kolo Muani capitalised on a defensive lapse to level the score. The visitors regained control after the break, with Gyokeres unleashing a powerful strike from the edge of the box to restore the lead before Eze grabbed his second to widen the gap.

Despite a few late attempts from Spurs, Arsenal remained dominant. Gyokeres capped off an outstanding individual display with a stoppage-time goal to make it four, ensuring a historic away run against their rivals.

The victory marked Arsenal’s fourth consecutive away win at Tottenham and moved them five points clear at the summit. The win is also one of the biggest Arsenal claimed at Tottenham.