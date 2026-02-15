Arsenal Thrash Wigan 4-0 to Reach FA Cup Fifth Round

Arsenal produced a ruthless first-half display to defeat Wigan Athletic 4-0 at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, booking their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2020. All four goals came inside the opening 30 minutes as the hosts overwhelmed their lower-league opponents in emphatic fashion.

Noni Madueke opened the scoring in the 10th minute after a precise through ball split the defence, before Gabriel Martinelli doubled the lead seven minutes later with a clinical finish. The pressure continued as Jack Hunt turned the ball into his own net to make it three, and Gabriel Jesus added a fourth with a composed chip over the goalkeeper before the half-hour mark. The early blitz made Arsenal the first Premier League side to score four goals within the opening 30 minutes of an FA Cup tie.

Although Wigan showed brief resistance, forcing saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga, the second half was largely controlled by the home side. Youngster Marli Salmon was handed a home debut, while Tommy Setford also featured late on as Arsenal comfortably preserved their clean sheet. The victory keeps their domestic cup ambitions alive as they now await the draw for the next round.