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ENGLAND — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stated on Monday, September 7, 2026, that his team is capable of performing at a higher level than last season following their 2-1 comeback victory against Chelsea on September 6, 2026, at Emirates Stadium.

Okay News reports that Mikel Arteta described Arsenal‘s performance as “exceptional” in a post-match report published on the club website on September 6, 2026. Arsenal maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premier League campaign after recovering from an early goal by Chelsea‘s Morgan Rogers. Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard scored on either side of half-time to secure the victory for the home team.

Speaking on the performance, Mikel Arteta said: “I think it’s an indication for us that we’re capable of performing even higher than we did last season. It depends on whether we maintain that desire, that humility, and continue every day to find a greater version of myself and the team. We still have a lot to grow and a lot to offer, and that’s the ambition of the team.”

Mikel Arteta highlighted the form of club captain Martin Odegaard, linking his displays to improved fitness and self-belief. “First of all, he feels fit and confidence-wise, it’s the highest I’ve seen him,” Mikel Arteta said. “He has a point to prove from last season as well, from missing so much football. Kai is the same; Bukayo is the same. We missed so many attacking players last season for long, long periods – I’m not sure how many games they played together last season, but probably not many.”

The Arsenal manager noted that Martin Odegaard is benefiting from on-pitch chemistry and enjoyment of the game. “When you start to feel the chemistry they have between them and what they can produce, it’s great. But for me, he gets to that point because he’s enjoying his football,” Mikel Arteta said. “You have to enjoy what you do, to play with real intent, and that’s what I saw today. He was running forward; he took shots, created so many situations for his teammates – he was great.”

Addressing the form of forward Kai Havertz, Mikel Arteta pointed to stability in the player’s personal and professional routine. “He looks happy. He looks settled, happy, and some great things have happened in his personal life as well,” Mikel Arteta said. “He feels fit, he’s training every day and has this routine right now. He’s scoring goals, but not only that – he’s also doing amazing work for the team.”

Mikel Arteta maintained that the collective goal for Arsenal remains continuous individual and team progression. “It’s no question that we have some great players. I believe in them and that they can improve, and they can have another version of themselves that is even better than what we’ve seen. If the team is better and the players are better, everyone will benefit from it, and that’s the objective,” Mikel Arteta said.