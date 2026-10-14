ASML Says AI Demand Will Exceed Planned Supply Through 2028

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ASML Holding NV, a chipmaking-equipment supplier based in the Netherlands, said on October 14, 2026 that its planned supply for 2027 and 2028 would fall short of customer demand driven by artificial intelligence (AI) investment.

In its third-quarter results release, the company said it was examining an additional increase in 2028 beyond its previously indicated expansion plans for certain machine types.

Okay News reports that ASML recorded quarterly net sales of €11.7 billion and net income of €5 billion, according to the release.

The Dutch company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Christophe Fouquet, said customers were raising their equipment demand forecasts, primarily because of their expectations for AI investment. Some were interested in placing orders for 2029 and 2030.

ASML manufactures lithography equipment, which uses light to print the tiny patterns that form circuits on microchips. Its machines are used by chipmakers, alongside the company’s software and services. The company’s headquarters and largest research and manufacturing site are in Veldhoven, in the Netherlands.

The earlier capacity plans covered low-numerical-aperture extreme ultraviolet machines and deep-ultraviolet immersion machines. ASML had planned a 30% capacity increase for those systems in 2027 and was examining a further 30% increase in 2028.

The company’s supply assessment is a forecast. ASML said customer interest in future orders might not turn into actual orders.

For the fourth quarter of 2026, ASML forecast net sales of €14.2 billion to €15.2 billion. Its full-year sales forecast was €44 billion to €45 billion.