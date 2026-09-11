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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to resume its suspended nationwide industrial action over outstanding salary arrears and the sluggish implementation of the December 2025 collective bargaining agreement by the Federal Government and several state administrations, the union leadership announced in Abuja on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The strike ultimatum follows an emergency session of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC), convened to review the socio-economic welfare of academic staff, persistent delays in clearing withheld emoluments, and compliance levels with signed bilateral accords across public universities.

Okay News reports that the union expressed frustration that despite the formal signing of a renegotiated pact on January 14, 2026—which provided a 40 percent upward adjustment in remuneration and restructured academic allowances—key financial components continue to face administrative bottlenecks.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, ASUU President, Comrade Christopher Piwuna, disclosed that three-and-a-half months of salaries remain withheld by the government out of the contentious seven-and-a-half months withheld during the 2022 nationwide strike under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s “no work, no pay” executive order.

Piwuna stated that while the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu previously released four months of the withheld salaries, the continued withholding of the remaining balance continues to inflict acute financial strain and psychological hardship on university lecturers nationwide.

“The December 2025 FGN-ASUU Agreement, achieved after more than eight years of struggle, had been poorly implemented by the Federal Government and several state governments,” Piwuna stated, warning that academic staff are rapidly losing patience with bureaucratic delays.

Beyond the salary backlog, the union raised alarm over unremitted third-party deductions, revealing that monthly salary deductions earmarked for contributory pension schemes, staff cooperative societies, and union check-off dues have not been transferred to the respective institutional destinations.

The union also listed unsettled promotion arrears and lingering disputes surrounding university revitalization funds as major grievances that state and federal authorities have failed to address decisively.

The warning comes barely 48 hours after the Federal Ministry of Education and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation commenced the disbursement of eight months of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) to academic personnel across federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

While acknowledging the CATA disbursement, the union emphasized that targeted allowance payments do not equate to a comprehensive settlement of the core agreement, reiterating that industrial harmony in the nation’s tertiary education sector remains contingent upon the total liquidation of all outstanding wage arrears and unremitted deductions.

Nigeria’s university system has endured protracted disruption in recent years, including an eight-month shutdown in 2022 that ended following the intervention of the National Industrial Court, as well as a nine-month dispute in 2020 centered on funding and digital payroll platforms.

The union called on federal authorities and relevant ministerial committees to expedite action on the unresolved welfare matters, warning that failure to achieve concrete implementation within an acceptable timeframe will leave the union with no alternative than to reactivate a full-scale nationwide withdrawal of teaching, examination, and research services.