At Least 20 Dead After 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia

FLORES, Indonesia – At least 20 people have died after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Flores region, collapsing buildings and homes and triggering a tsunami warning.

The earthquake struck shortly before 6am local time at a shallow depth of about 6.2 miles (10km), causing panic across Flores and neighbouring areas. Okay News reports that several aftershocks followed the main tremor.

Authorities initially warned people to stay away from beaches and riverbanks and urged residents along the coast to move to higher ground. The tsunami warning was lifted about three hours later after waves of less than 1 metre were recorded in parts of the country.

Rescue officials said two people were found dead near the port town of Maumere, while six others were injured and two remained trapped under rubble. Rescue teams have been working to search damaged buildings and help those affected.

Hospitals also moved patients and medical equipment outside as a precaution. Local television footage showed medics evacuating patients while carrying beds, oxygen cylinders and intravenous equipment to temporary treatment areas.

The earthquake caused widespread panic across Flores, an island in eastern Indonesia known for its exposure to earthquakes and volcanic activity. Residents reported running outside their homes as buildings shook violently.

Hery Nabit, head of the local Manggarai government, said the earthquake struck while many people were still waking up. He described the shaking as lasting nearly a minute and said residents were frightened.

At St Peter Major Seminary in Sikka, students were attending morning prayers when the earthquake struck. The seminary’s rector, Guidelbertus Tanga, said at least one priest broke his leg after jumping from the second floor of a building.

Indonesia lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area where several tectonic plates meet and where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common.

Flores has experienced deadly earthquakes before. A major earthquake in December 1992 triggered a tsunami that killed about 2,500 people.