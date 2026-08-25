Atiba University DVC Calls Law Students Intellectually Bankrupt

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OYO STATE, Nigeria: A Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Atiba University described protesting law students as intellectually bankrupt during a demonstration outside the institution on Monday, August 24, 2026.

Okay News reports the interaction on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, following a 10-year moratorium placed on the university’s law programme by Nigeria’s Council of Legal Education. The regulatory decision was linked to deficiencies in facilities and violations of legal education guidelines.

Addressing students outside the campus, the official urged calm and said, “Let’s calm down. We’re all intellectual beings, so one day you might even find yourself in my shoes. So, don’t talk rubbish because you don’t know what your future will be.”

A student displayed a document on a mobile phone and said, “August 19th, signed by the Secretary of Council of Legal Education, August 19th…”

Responding to the student, the official said, “Listen, listen! Many of you are intellectually bankrupt. When I say you don’t know what your future holds and you are replying to me, I’m a successful man! If you are able to be like me in life, thank your Almighty God! What are you talking about?”

The official added, “Doesn’t matter! Just listen! Just listen! Whatever… noise will not help you. I’ve been shouting it. Noise will not help you! Crisis will not help you! There are some fundamental issues that you must understand. I showed a letter to one of you the other day,”.

The official stated that issues surrounding the law programme existed prior to its accreditation, saying, “This thing is not just there online. It was there before our accreditation,”. The remark was met with boos from the protesting students.