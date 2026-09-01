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ABUJA, Nigeria — African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar pledged to ensure funds meant for Nigeria’s local governments are paid directly to them immediately after his swearing-in as president.

Okay News reports that Atiku Abubakar made the commitment in a statement signed and posted on X.com by his official spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The former Vice President stated that his administration would uphold the rule of law and guarantee constitutional independence for all tiers of government.

Atiku Abubakar referenced a July 2024 Supreme Court judgment regarding the financial autonomy of local councils, alleging that the administration of Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, failed to enforce the ruling. He alleged the non-enforcement aimed to avoid confrontation with state governors who previously controlled local government funds.

Atiku Abubakar alleged the position of the administration of President Bola Tinubu was influenced by political considerations ahead of the 2027 presidential election, claiming state governors retain control of funds as an incentive to support the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

The July 2024 Supreme Court judgment ordered direct disbursement of federal allocations to local council accounts. Implementation remains stalled despite N10.48tn (approximately $7.86 billion USD) allocated to local governments since the ruling.