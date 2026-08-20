Atiku Abubakar Rules Out Presidential Bid After 2027 Election

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, declared on Wednesday that the 2027 presidential election will be his final attempt to become president of the country.

Okay News reports that Atiku Abubakar confirmed during a Hausa language interview he will not seek the office again in 2031.

“No, I have said it before, right from this election, I will not contest again,” Atiku Abubakar said. The presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress urged citizens holding Permanent Voter Cards to participate in the upcoming election and instructed voters to monitor the vote counting process at their polling units.

“First of all, I appeal to those who have voter cards, for their own sake, their families, and their future, to go out and vote. That is the solution to the problems they are facing,” Atiku Abubakar said. “After going out to vote, they should also stay, escort, and ensure that those votes are counted,” Atiku Abubakar said.

Addressing questions about his physical fitness for the presidency, the candidate stated he remains capable of governing the country. “No doctor has declared that I am unfit in terms of health. I know my body, I know I am healthy, and I do not have a single defect,” Atiku Abubakar said.