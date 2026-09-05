Atiku Arrives in Rivers for Burial of Amaechi’s Mother at 89

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PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria – Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday, September 5, 2026, to attend the final funeral and interment ceremonies of Dame Ezinne Mary Oduah-Amaechi, the mother of his vice-presidential running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, party officials confirmed.

The arrival of the former Vice President brings added national prominence to the weekend funeral rites in the oil-rich Niger Delta state, consolidating solidarity at the top of the ADC joint ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Okay News reports that Dame Amaechi, a devout Catholic matriarch and respected community pillar, died in July at the age of 89, prompting nationwide condolences from across Nigeria’s political spectrum, including an official tribute from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu praising her life of humility, perseverance, and service to faith and family.

Atiku’s touchdown in the state capital follows a heavily attended memorial vigil Mass held on Friday, September 4, 2026, at the Corpus Christi Cathedral of the Catholic Church in Port Harcourt, which brought together prominent national political figures across competing political parties.

Among the dignitaries who joined Amaechi, a former two-term Governor of Rivers State and former Minister of Transportation, at the Friday evening service were the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Donald Duke.

The vigil Mass, which was monitored live by thousands of observers across digital platforms, also drew former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, alongside the governorship candidate of the NDC in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, underscoring the deep cross-party respect commanded by the former transportation minister.

Atiku is scheduled to participate directly in the commendation service and join the Amaechi family at the final private interment, where political associates, traditional rulers, and religious leaders from across the federation have converged to pay their final respects to the matriarch.

The high-level gathering in Port Harcourt has also provided a significant backdrop for behind-the-scenes consultations among leading opposition figures, as party standard-bearers and key regional stakeholders navigate alliance building and political realignment across Southern and Northern voting blocs.