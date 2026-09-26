Atiku Campaign Promises More Names, Says No One Is Forgotten

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council has assured party members, political allies, and grassroots support groups that additional appointments will be unveiled in the coming days as the national campaign machinery of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar broadens its organizational structure ahead of the 2027 general elections, political correspondents reported in Abuja on Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2026.

The clarification follows the public release on Thursday of the initial leadership roster for the party’s National Campaign Council and Presidential Campaign Management Committee, which appointed political administrator Kashim Ibrahim-Imam as chairman, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai as deputy chairman, and Senator Austin Akobundu as director-general.

Okay News reports that in an official statement released in Abuja on Saturday, the Director of Strategic Communication of the campaign council, Phrank Shaibu, explained that the published names represent only the inaugural administrative phase of the campaign and do not constitute the final composition of the council.

Shaibu emphasized that nationwide consultations are actively ongoing, noting that responsibilities will be distributed across diverse regional, professional, and demographic segments as the campaign builds its operational infrastructure across the country.

“The campaign is still evolving,” Shaibu stated in the official communication. “Consultations are continuing, and further responsibilities will be assigned as the structure expands across the country. His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, remains deeply conscious of the sacrifices made by those who have stood with him over the years. Loyalty is remembered. Sacrifice is respected. Friendship is valued.”

Addressing party stakeholders, long-standing political associates, and support groups who expressed concern over their non-inclusion in the primary leadership tier, the campaign council appealed for patience, emphasizing that historical contributions have not been overlooked or dismissed.

“To those who may feel disappointed that their names have not appeared yet, we ask for patience and understanding,” Shaibu said. “No one should believe that years of commitment and sacrifice have been forgotten. Our strength has always been our people and the relationships built over many years. We must preserve that bond.”

The council disclosed that the campaign will draw extensively upon dedicated party stalwarts, experienced public administrators, technocrats, youth organizers, and everyday Nigerians across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The campaign revealed plans to formally announce its zonal, state, and local government area command directorates, alongside operational units extending directly to wards and polling units nationwide.

Shaibu added that the campaign is also expanding its thematic policy teams to formulate actionable blueprints addressing urgent national challenges, including the cost of living, food security, power generation, unemployment, healthcare, education, and macroeconomic stability, ensuring that every sector is managed by competent hands committed to public service.