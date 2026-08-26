‘Atiku Confused on Petrol Subsidy’ – Presidency

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Presidency has sharply criticised former Vice President and 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, over what it described as three contradictory policy reversals on petrol subsidy within a single week, accusing him of engaging in populist politics and displaying a fundamental misunderstanding of downstream petroleum economics.

In a detailed statement issued on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, questioned the coherence and feasibility of Atiku’s economic agenda, challenging the former Vice President to clarify the financial and structural realities behind his campaign pledge.

Okay News reports that the Presidency’s critique follows conflicting statements from Atiku’s camp, beginning with remarks by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, who suggested that an Atiku administration would temporarily restore petrol subsidy before phasing it out to allow businesses to recover.

That position was subsequently disowned by another senior aide, Phrank Shaibu, who described Ibe’s explanation as unauthorized and insisted that the subsidy would remain open-ended until domestic refining capacity expanded and market competition matured, before Atiku intervened personally hours later to declare that his position had never changed and that he would introduce a “targeted subsidy” to restore purchasing power.

“This is not merely a matter of semantics. It is a serious policy contradiction,” Onanuga stated. “If Atiku’s position has not changed, why did one of his principal aides say the subsidy would be temporary and phased out? Why did another senior aide have to publicly disown that explanation and introduce a completely different framework based on market conditions? And why did Atiku then step in to reaffirm the original position? Nigerians deserve clarity, not policy by trial and error.”

The Presidency argued that pump prices are dictated by global crude prices, foreign exchange benchmarks, refining charges, and logistics, cautioning against oversimplifying national food inflation solely to petrol costs while ignoring broader agricultural productivity, climate shocks, and supply constraints.

Raising technical questions on the refining value chain, Onanuga pointed out that premium motor spirit represents only about 45 percent of the yield from a refined barrel of crude oil, with the remaining 55 percent comprising diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene, lubricants, and petrochemical base materials that were deregulated years ago.

“Atiku says his subsidy will follow the barrel of crude. Is he aware that refined petrol only constitutes 45 per cent of the by-products of a refined barrel of crude? A barrel yields other products, such as aviation fuel, kerosene, and diesel, which were deregulated many years ago,” Onanuga said, noting that diesel was deregulated in 2004 under the Obasanjo-Atiku administration.

Challenging Atiku to produce a transparent fiscal plan, the Presidency called on the ADC candidate to specify the annual cost of his targeted subsidy, identify the specific beneficiary criteria, explain funding sources, and outline the objective economic conditions that would determine its eventual termination, rather than promoting uncosted campaign gimmicks.