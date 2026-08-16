Atiku Congratulates Governor Adeleke on Osun Re-election

ABUJA, Nigeria – African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election.

Atiku said Adeleke’s victory reflected the choice of Osun voters as expressed through the ballot, while commending residents for what he described as their passionate and peaceful participation in the election.

Okay News reports that the former Vice President of Nigeria also wished Adeleke continued success as he begins another term leading the state.

“His victory demonstrates the choice of the people of Osun as expressed at the ballot box. I commend the people for their passion and peaceful participation,” Atiku said.

He added: “I wish Governor Adeleke continued success as he continues to serve them.”